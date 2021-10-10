Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

TORXF stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

