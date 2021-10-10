Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 120.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.88. 13,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

