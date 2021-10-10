Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.70 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of The Allstate worth $22,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,924,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,035,000 after acquiring an additional 163,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $126.88 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

