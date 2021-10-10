Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.73 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,897 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $22,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 54,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

