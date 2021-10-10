Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,188 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $28,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

