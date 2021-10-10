Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,369 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $25,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American International Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after acquiring an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $1,174,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $58.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

