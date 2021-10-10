Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,240 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $617.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.02 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

