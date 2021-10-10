Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,555 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

