TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TACT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of TACT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.