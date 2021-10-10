TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Down to $114.48

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $114.48, but opened at $111.52. TransUnion shares last traded at $114.24, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 34.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,294,000 after buying an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

