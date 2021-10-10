Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

