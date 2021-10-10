Trexquant Investment LP Has $484,000 Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 48.6% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

M.D.C. stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.