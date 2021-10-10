Trexquant Investment LP Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000.

KURA stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

