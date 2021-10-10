Trexquant Investment LP Invests $544,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Associated Banc by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,776 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.