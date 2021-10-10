Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 4,102 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

GOLF stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.