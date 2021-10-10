Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEER. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seer by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Seer by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Seer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEER. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

SEER stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

