Trias Token (new) Price Tops $10.12 (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.12 or 0.00018444 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and $17.45 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00226167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00100401 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

