Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) declared a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $1.38.
OTCMKTS TYBT opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $75.00.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile
