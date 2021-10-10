Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $16.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

