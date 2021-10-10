Truist Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $54.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective raised by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of MTDR opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $42.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

