Truist Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $23.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective upped by Truist from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.31.

AR opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 187,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 700,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 288,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

