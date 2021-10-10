Truist Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $66.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

