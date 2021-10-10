Truist Securities Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $100.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

COP opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

