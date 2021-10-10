Truist Securities Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $66.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

