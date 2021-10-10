Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

