Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

TUWLF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

TUWLF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

