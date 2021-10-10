Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Holdings Raised by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 2.65% of Twist Bioscience worth $174,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,287,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,108 shares of company stock worth $16,933,356 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.