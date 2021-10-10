Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up about 3.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $43,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

