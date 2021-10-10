U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

USX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:USX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 63,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

