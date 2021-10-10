UBS Group Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Sell

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

