UBS Group Reiterates “€76.50” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €76.50 ($90.00) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.92 ($99.91).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.85 ($88.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.74.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

