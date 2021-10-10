UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

