UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 144,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,762. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

