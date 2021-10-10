Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMICY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

UMICY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

