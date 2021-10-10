UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.51 ($14.71).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

