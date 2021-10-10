UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives $10.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNCFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.38. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.18.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

