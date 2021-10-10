Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $247.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $234.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNP. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

NYSE UNP opened at $216.48 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day moving average of $218.87. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

