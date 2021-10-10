United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $56.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.12.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -11 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

