United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $109,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.