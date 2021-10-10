UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $408.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

