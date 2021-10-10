Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ULH stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $532.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

