UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.88 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $331.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.22.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

