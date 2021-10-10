USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.