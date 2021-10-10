USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
