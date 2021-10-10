V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.00 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

