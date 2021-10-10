Vabble Market Cap Hits $6.44 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $107,706.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,917,453 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

