Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.62% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB opened at $77.37 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.