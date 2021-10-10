Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.99

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 35297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.