Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $2,849,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

