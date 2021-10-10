Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.26% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,764,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

