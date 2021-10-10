Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.48 Billion Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of PACCAR worth $2,480,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

